'Hellbound' star Yoo Ah In’s upcoming projects postponed

South Korean actor Yoo Ah In’s unreleased projects have now been postponed. The projects that have been pushed back are called Goodbye Earth and The Match.

The actor has been shrouded in controversy due to a drug scandal where he was asked to provide hair and urine samples. The samples tested positive for illegal use of marijuana, ketamine and Propofol. He has been recast in his hit Netflix show Hellbound.

A source from Netflix released a statement on March 27th concerning his unreleased projects: “Following discussion with the production team, we have decided to tentatively postpone the release of ‘Goodbye Earth.’ We will inform you again of the specific release schedule once it is confirmed. We are carrying out discussion regarding the film ‘The Match’ with the production company ACEMAKER and related affiliates, and we have decided to temporarily postpone the release.”