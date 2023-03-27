Prince Harry braves 'hostile environment' during UK visit

Prince Harry, who surprised everyone with his appearance at the High Court in London on Monday, has reportedly come to test the people's reaction ahead of King Charles coronation.

The Duke of Sussex's UK return has boosted hopes for a royal reconciliation ahead of the coronation in May. Royal commentator Afua Hagan sees has claimed his return to the UK is "a good sign" he will come to the King's Coronation in May.

Speaking to Express UK, Hagan said the Duke's appearance in court "shows how strongly he feels about the case." She added: "It shows how important the case is to him, the strength of feeling about this."

She added that Harry has braved returning to the UK in the face of a "hostile environment", in a nod to his dismal popularity ratings in the wake of his book and promotional interviews.

But that's not the only significance of him making the trip all the way from California. The expert noted that Harry could use the trip to meet with his family, most notably his father whose scheduled trip to France was postponed.

"It's a nice surprise that he's here and there could be a potential meeting with his dad," she said. "He might discuss details of the Coronation that could pave the way to him and possibly Meghan being there as well."



"He could potentially meet with the King, I hope that he does and this could pave the way for them being at the Coronation. I think it does bode well for the Coronation that he is here. He didn't have to come he could have appeared remotely," she added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been invited to the Coronation but have yet to confirm whether they will attend it.