Olivia Wilde spotted all smiles with ex Jason Sudeikis amid Harry Styles’ new fling

Olivia Wilde seemed in good spirits as she hung out with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis over the weekend, per Page Six.

The outing comes amid her ex-Harry Styles finds new romance with Emily Ratajkowski months after their split.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who remain locked in a contentious custody battle over their two kids, seemingly put their differences aside as they attended their son’s soccer game together in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 25th, 2023.

Seated at the bleachers, the pair engaged in conversation while cheering on eight-year-old Otis. Not only the exes were all smiles during their meet-up, they even shared a hug before parting.

The Don’t Worry Darling director split from ex Harry Styles in November 2022. The former couple began dating in early 2021 after Wilde and Sudeikis separated in November 2020.

The Grammy-winning artist, 29, was seen kissing Ratajkowski, 31, on the streets of Tokyo, four months after his split from Wilde, in videos and pictures obtained by The Daily Mail.

As for Wilde and Sudeikis, prior to their latest weekend outing they were last seen hugging it out in January, suggesting they had made amends amid their ongoing custody battle. In addition to Otis, they also share 6-year-old daughter Daisy.

However, per TMZ, the Ted Lasso star was accused by the actress, 39, of being “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith” over their children’s futures by employing “intimidation or trickery” to win.