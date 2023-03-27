Marvel star Jeff Goldblum cast in 'Wicked' as Wizard of Oz

Marvel star Jeff Goldblum has been cast for the movie adaptation of Wicked.

The actor who has been a part of Marvel films had been linked with the project for the last few months, but has now been cast, he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"I was just on this set of Wicked. I'm not supposed to talk about that, but it's been out and about," he said.

Wicked is a spin-off of The Wizard of Oz, with the narrative centering on Elphaba and Glinda before they become witches; Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch respectively.

The star-studded film has cast Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as the two witches, with Goldblum set to play the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater also star in the film with John M Chu serving as director.

"You should see our witches – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – [they are] very good," he said. "I was shooting one day, and I found myself tearing up in fear, a childhood fear came back to me."

