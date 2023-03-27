Meghan Markle wrote 'love poem' for Prince Harry after Lilibet birth

Meghan Markle confessed her profound love for Prince Harry after Lilibet was born.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits his wife admitted she has never felt more love for him as they welcomed their second baby.
He pens: “After we’d brought her home, after we’d settled into all the new rhythms of a family of four, Meg and I were skin to skin and she said: I’ve never been more in love with you than in that moment. Really? Really. She jotted some thoughts in a kind of journal. Which she shared. “
Harry adds: “I read them as a love poem. I read them as a testament, a renewal of our vows. I read them as a citation, a remembrance, a proclamation. I read them as a decree. She said: That was everything. She said: That is a man. My love. She said: That is not a Spare.”
Bindi Irwin celebrates daughter, Grace's second birthday in a garden-themed party
Will King Charles give the crown to his eldest son, Prince William?
Snoop Dogg has no hard feelings with Chris Rock despite the controversial comedian's spikey joke on his numerous brand...
Fans of the group were heartbroken by the news considering the two members had been on a long hiatus
'Succession' actor Sarah Snook wrapped up shooting on HBO's show
Previous 'John Wick' films did not have a post-credit scene