Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland likely to be at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland may travel to UK with her daughter for King Charles coronation, it is reported.
According to a report by Daily Express UK, Doria may travel with Meghan and Harry to take care of her grandchildren.
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received invitation for King Charles coronation.
If the California-based royal couple attend the Coronation on May 6 they may need a babysitter for their two children—Archie and Lilibet--, who are thought to be too young sit through the service at Westminster Abbey.
Doria, who lives close to Meghan and Harry in California, flew to the UK back in 2019 and stayed for a month to help out her heavily pregnant daughter and be there after Archie's birth.
