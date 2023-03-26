Balochistan hit by 4.3 magnitude earthquake

Residents of the Jhal Magsi district in Balochistan experienced a jolt Sunday night as a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the region.
The tremors were felt across the district, prompting people to rush out of their homes and offices in panic.
The earthquake epicenter was located 20 km southwest of Jhal Magsi, according to the meteorological department. No immediate casualties or damages were reported in the aftermath of the quake.
The earthquake comes just days after several areas in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the capital Islamabad, were rocked by a powerful earthquake. At least nine people lost their lives, and over 160 others sustained injuries in quake-related incidents.
Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
Recent earthquakes underscores the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.
