6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

— AFP/File

A powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night.



According to reports, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, DI Khan, Swabi, Bahawalpur, Quetta, Parachinar, Skardu and other cities of the country.



The strong tremors continued for seven to 10 seconds after which people came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.



More to follow...