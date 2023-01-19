Islamabad, parts of KP hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File

A mild earthquake hit Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Thursday — making it at least the third shock in less than a month.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that tremors were also felt in Charsada, Islamabad and its surrounding areas, which were measured at 5.6 on the Richter's scale, while its depth was 190 kilometres.

The NSMC also reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was 237 kilometres west of Chitral.



"An earthquake originated on 19-01-2023 at 16:30 PST. Mag: 5.6. Depth: 190km. Lat: 35.89 N. Long: 71.39 E. Epicentre: 37 km west of Chitral," the Pakistan Metrological Department said on Twitter while sharing the details of the earthquake.

The NSMC further reported that two more earthquakes of medium magnitude were felt 70 kilometres from KP's Bisham and 28 kilometres South of Kharan.

Immediately after the earthquake, residents of affected cities took to Twitter to share their experiences, while others scrambled and started praying for safety.

One user said, “Severe Earthquake jolts Abbottabad! Lasted for more than 10 seconds.”

More to follow...