Earthquake in Islamabad, other cities

A representative image.

ISLAMABAD: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted several Pakistani cities Friday including Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to Geo News, the shocks were also recorded in Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat and Malakand.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the earthquake originated at 14:23 PST with a magnitude of 5.0 at 218k depth.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, it said.

No loss of life has been reported so far.