'Joker: Folie à Deux' offers a glimpse into Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in new images

Lady Gaga is gearing up to hit the screens in October 2024 film Joker: Folie à Deux' as Harley Quinn.

The new first look images from the set of the upcoming sequel of 2019's film Joker are shared by the official Twitter account of Popbase.

Showcasing Gaga's Harley is surrounded by a crowd of protesters supporting her as she is escorted into the courthouse by the cops.





These unseen images came two weeks after Gaga's stellar performance at 2023 Oscars on her nominated song from Tom Cruise hit film Top Gun: Maverick.

Joker: Folie à Deux' is currently under production around New York City and Newark.

The previously seen photos released by Tod Phillips, which showed the character pre-Joker makeup, as Harleen Quinzel, however, these new photos give a proper glimpse of Quinn, which had been played by Margot Robbie until now.

The movie, set after the chaotic ending of Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker which followed Phoenix's character Arthur Fleck, who fully embraces the madness of the Joker, and started a riot in Gotham City.

Although, not much information on the plotline is available, it is confirmed that the movie will exist outside of James Gunn's new DC Universe.



