Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could join royal family at 'one special coronation moment'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have been invited to attend King Charles coronation in May, could appear on one special occasion of the ceremony, according to a new repot.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be part of the 'special family moment' when members of the royal family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace at the historic event, sources have claimed.



The California-based couple have been extended an invitation to the ceremony, set to take place at Westminster Abbey on the Bank Holiday weekend by the Palace, even after the Sussexes' accusations about the royal family in their £100 million Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, "Spare".



It has been reported that Meghan and Harry - who have not yet confirmed whether they will attend - are hoping to be at the celebrations, and would like Prince Archie's birthday to be recognised in some way during the day.

Sources, according to MailOnline, have also suggested that the couple would like to be included in some way when members of the royal family appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

'The Sussexes have asked for some kind of celebration or acknowledgement to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day,' according to the source.

During Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour, which kicked off the week of celebrations. Omid Scobie, royal biographer and friend of the Sussexes, claimed at the time that the decision not to include the couple on the balcony was mutual.

There are speculations that Meghan and Harry won't join King and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace for the landmark ceremony if their demands are not accepted.

