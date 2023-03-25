Olivia Wilde scores a win in custody fight with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde just recorded a small win in her custody fight with ex-fiancé over kids.

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis’ request to have case with Wilde moved to New York was just rejected by the court. On Thursday, New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris declared in writing, "The Court finds that it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties' child support petition be heard in California."

The court also took into account Wilde’s argument that the ongoing litigation is draining her bank account.

The duo, Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011 and have two children together. The pair had been engaged since 2013 but decided to part ways in 2020.

Moreover, legal documents — recently obtained by the Daily Mail — reveal that the Don’t Worry Darling star’s lawyers argued: "While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot."

"Jason should not be permitted to litigate Olivia into debt."

Wilde also spoke against the coverage of her separation.

"The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic."

"Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free," Wilde's rep told Yahoo Entertainment.