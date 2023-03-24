Taylor Swift makes generous donations to food banks amid Eras Tour

Taylor Swift began her much-awaited Eras Tour this weekend and she has been making ‘generous’ donations to the food banks along the way.
Swift, currently performing in sold-out stadiums, reportedly left a donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.
The specific group supports five regional food banks and roughly 1,000 food pantries and agencies, according to its website.
“It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real,” Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.
Terri further said Swift’s PR agent revealed the singer was planning to continue her generous streak hoping to “make a positive impact in the communities” while she’s touring.
“Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S. It’s here and it’s a problem across the country,” Shoemaker said.
“We don’t know about you, but we’re feeling grateful on this day, March 22!” they wrote on Instagram. “@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community.”
Swift is set to perform several shows in Nevada this weekend.
Prince Harry on Friday, March 24, made a shock appearance on UK TV to congratulate a veteran on Car S.O.S
The third and fourth spots are taken by Seventeen with some of their older music
It is not clear if Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky and their son, were home at the time of the incident
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t understand the damage’ he’s managed to inflict upon Prince William and the Royal Family
Prince of Wales, Prince William spent two days in Poland, meeting British and Polish troops
They will be performing at the SoFi Stadium as a part of their 'Ready To Be' world tour