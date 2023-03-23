Shin Ye Eun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits the show impacted her life

She also re-enacted a scene from the series where she burns a character with a hot iron

South Korean actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how starring in Netflix’s The Glory changed her life. The actress has been receiving a lot of attention for her portrayal of the younger version of the show’s antagonist Yeon Jin.

The actress made an appearance on the show My Little Old Boy from SBS where she discussed the audience’s reaction to her role in the show. She also re-enacted a scene from the series where she smiles at the main character before burning her with a hot iron.

She revealed that before she starred in the show, her agency had told her that she would gain a lot of followers because of the project but in reality a lot of people actually unfollowed her.

She even admitted that: “Many people told me they don’t wanna see me smile, and they don’t want to see my face.”