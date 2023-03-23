Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie are 'completely innocent'

Some royal experts and historians have shared their thoughts on the report that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana, are not invited to attend the King Charles coronation.



Buckingham Palace has reportedly sent an invite to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Coronation of King Charles but the couple's children are reportedly not on the guests list.

The 74-year-old monarch has been warned excluding Archie and Lilibet from the Coronation weekend in May will be a "huge mistake".



Daniela Elser commented on the report the children of the Sussexes are not being included in the Coronation plans, likely due to their young age and their parents' non-working status within the Firm.

Failing to show a willingness to include all his grandchildren at such a historic time, however, could reflect badly on the monarch, Elser said.

"Leaving Archie and Lili out of the whole three-day event makes something of a mockery of all that enthusiastic drum-banging about just how smashing this inclusiveness business is," she wrote in a comment piece for News.com.au.

"The commentator added that Lilibet and Archie are "completely innocent" when it comes to the feud between the Firm and their parents."



"By leaving them both out of coronation plans, His Majesty is all but ensuring that the current rift between London and Montecito will only become more deeply entrenched – and that it will last for generations," the commentator added.