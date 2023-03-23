Oscar winning song 'Natu Natu' gets a little 'Quick Style' remix: Watch video

Quick Style pays tribute to song 'Natu Natu' and also congratulates Ram Charan and Jr NTR for winning an Oscar

The famous Norwegian dance group Quick Style pays tribute to RRR song Natu Natu.

Quick Style shared their dance video on their respective Instagram handle while also congratulating the team and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR for receiving the honorable award.

They wrote: “The famous Natu Natu steps with a little quickstyle remix. Congratulations on winning the Oscar’s @alwaysramcharan & @jrntr.”

Natu Natu’s craze has taken over the world by a storm. The song has been making everyone grooving globally.

After the big Academy Awards win, the song and the team of RRR has been getting several tributes from all across the world.

Just yesterday, a video came out that showed Natu Natu getting a tesla light show tribute in New Jersey. The video shows a number of cars parked in an organized manner making the initials of the film RRR. Cars blinked their lights along with beats of Natu Natu. The special tribute set the internet on fire.

Film RRR received immense love and appreciation from all parts of the world. The film is based on the story of two freedom fighters. Besides, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in significant roles.