Rainfall soaks parts of Karachi

KARACHI: A fresh spell of rainfall washed the metropolis Thursday with predictions of continuing throughout the day, as per a meteorological expert.
Areas across the city that received downpour, according to Geo News, included Saddar, Clifton, Defence, MA Jinnah Road, Solider Bazar, Kharadar, Jamshed Quarters, Azizabad, Surjani, Baldia, and Korangi, among others.
According to weather expert Jawwad Memon, showers with thunderstorms drenched the Southern port city in Sindh under the influence of westerlies. More clouds, Memon said, are coming towards the city from the Arabian Sea.
“Rain likely to resume in next two to three hours. There will be more chances of rain in the western and central areas of the city,” said the analyst.
“Clouds will continue to form intermittently throughout the day. There is a possibility of moderate and heavy rain in some places,” said the analyst.
He added that the system will move towards Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tomorrow and chances of rain in Sindh will decrease from Friday.
