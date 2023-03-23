Parts of Karachi receives light rain

Karachi: Some areas in Karachi received light rain and drizzle under the influence of a westerly wave or weather system that is currently affecting the region, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), predicting light to moderate rain in the city on Thursday (today).

The PMD data showed that the maximum 1mm of rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Surjani Town and Saadi Town, North Karachi received 0.5mm of rain, and the Airport area received 0.2mm of rain.

Sindh Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfraz stated that the westerly wave was affecting the region, and scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity was likely today in Karachi as well as in other areas of Sindh, including Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Hyderabad, Mityari, TA Yar, TM Khan, Sanghar, Sh. Benazirabad, Dadu, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki districts.

Dr Sarfraz added that most of the districts in the province were likely to see scattered thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity today, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm in Hyderabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar districts.

On Monday, some areas of Karachi received light rain and drizzle under the influence of a westerly wave. Outskirts of Karachi, including Bahria Town, DHA, Gadap and Malir areas, received light rain and drizzle under the influence of passing thunder cells.

Brief rain spells were also reported from Gulistan-e-Jauhar and adjoining areas. Even though the rain did not last long, it was heavy enough to fill some roads and streets.