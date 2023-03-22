PTI chief Imran Khan´s supporters shout slogans as they protest outside a court in Islamabad on March 18, 2023. — AFP

The Islamabad Capital Police Wednesday said it has arrested 316 suspects in various operations in the wake of the vandalism, arson and attacks on police by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in the capital on March 18.

The police teams are raiding across the city to conduct more arrests, while the process of identifying all suspects involved in the violence at the site is ongoing with the help of cameras.

According to the police, 58 of its personnel were injured in the violent arson while 12 vehicles, 20 motorcycles and a police checkpost were set on fire.

The violent incidents were triggered after PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrived at the judicial complex to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case against him on March 18.

To prevent Khan from appearing before the court, his party's supporters attacked the law enforcement agencies and damaged property.

Several PTI leaders and workers were also booked under terrorism and other charges following the violent protests is the federal capital.

Those arrested in the violent incidents are also being reported to other districts, so that the ones still wanted in these districts can be also handed over to the ICT.



Information regarding government officials involved in violent acts is being sent to their respective departments for departmental action to be taken against them.

All previous police records of all the suspects is also being obtained. Public servants active on social media, who were involved in provocative activities are being identified, so that departmental action could be taken against them.

Information about employees of private organisations and companies, involved in the vandalism, will be sent to their employers.

Meanwhile, letters are being written to the respective foreign embassies of the migrants who have been found involved in the violent activities. On the other hand, action has also been initiated against the facilitators who have financed the violent protests.