Govt forms JIT to investigate attack on judicial complex, police

ISLAMABAD: To probe the attack on the judicial complex and law enforcement agencies by PTI supporters when Imran Khan was directed to appear in court, the government on Tuesday decided to constitute a high-powered Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

The ruling coalition decided to form a JIT to investigate the violent attacks by armed groups on police and courts and take legal action against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, its leadership and workers for challenging the writ of the state.Islamabad police had lodged an FIR against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders on March 18 for their alleged involvement in attacking police officers, setting ablaze vehicles and destroying property.

When the PTI chairman arrived at the judicial complex to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case, protesters attacked the law enforcement agencies and damaged property preventing Khan from appearing before the court.

The JIT will include senior officers of the interior ministry, police and intelligence agencies. It will investigate the attack and injuries inflicted on the police at the Islamabad Judicial Complex and submit its report within seven days. The JIT will gather facts about the petrol bomb attacks as well as the participation of militants of proscribed organizations in the attack on the judicial complex.

It will also investigate who fired teargas shells on the police and who provided them with those. The JIT will also determine those responsible for inciting the public against the state institutions. The government will take legal action against the culprits in the light of the report.