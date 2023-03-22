IHC issues notices to Islamabad IG, admin over vandalism at judicial complex

A police personal throwing stone on supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as media persons run and save themselves during clashes, between police and PTI workers, outside Judicial Complex in Islamabad on March 18, 2023. — ONLINE

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Wednesday issued notices to the federal capital’s Inspector-General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the district administration seeking a report of last week's vandalism at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) in Islamabad.



The notices were issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during the hearing of the contempt petition, filed by assistant commissioner Shalimar, against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the wake of the “destruction caused by the Khan-led party’s workers” during his appearance to attend a hearing of the Toshakhana case.

Protesters, on Saturday, attacked the law enforcement agencies and damaged property preventing the PTI chief from appearing before the court.

Following arguments of the petitioner’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi, the court combined the contempt case with that of the missing court file bearing Khan’s signature, which the Superintendent of Police Sami Malik lost when the shelling by police began.

According to the petition, the court ordered that Khan will not create a situation of law and order which he violated.

“The PTI workers pelted stones on the police and judicial complex which resulted in injuries of police personnel,” the petition read.

The plea read that the police had made security arrangements as per the court order adding that the former prime minister — whose government was ousted from power after a vote of no confidence last April — did not obey even a single order issued by the court on March 17.

The petition requested the court to summon Khan and take lawful action against him.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 17 after issuing the notices.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman, along with his 17 party leaders, has been booked by the police on charges of creating disarray by showing aggression against the police force and damaging public property outside the judicial complex.

Police also arrested 61 PTI activists involved in attacking the cops and recovered accessories required for preparing petrol bomb and other attacking instruments.

The counter-terrorism department (CTD) lodged the first information report (FIR) under various charges, including 10 cases under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and terrorism charge against Imran and 17 others for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the court complex. The Ramna Police Station registered the FIR.