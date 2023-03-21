Actor Lee Do Hyun from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ discusses the show’s scariest scene

He explained that the antagonists in the show were very new to him

Popular Korean actor Lee Do Hyun from the Netflix show The Glory gave an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. He then revealed which scene he thinks is the scariest from the show.

He explained that the antagonists in the show were very new to him: “I never had the opportunity to meet actors who played the roles of bullies.”

He claimed that it was his first time being in a scene with two of the antagonists when Yeon Jin and Hye Jeong visit his clinic and begin a fight in front of his character. He admitted that: “Besides one rehearsal, it was my first time seeing them.”

According to him, the fighting was so realistic that it terrified him: “Watching the whole thing, I was looking down during the entire scene. I was very scared at the time.”