'Shazam 2' filmmaker defends superhero movie amid poor reviews

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg expressed astonishment at the film's poor reviews, adding that he will take a hiatus from superhero movies.

The director took to Twitter to announce his decision to return to helming horror films.



"On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film," Sandberg tweeted.

"I wasn't expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it's a good film. Oh well. As I've been saying for a while now I'm very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things). After six years of Shazam I'm definitely done with superheroes for now."

However, Lights Out also said he is grateful for working on the DC film.

"Just to be clear, I don't regret even for a second making the Shazam movies. I've learned so much and gotten to work with some truly amazing people. Will forever be grateful that I got to direct two of these! They've been very challenging but valuable experiences. One thing I've really been looking forward to is disconnecting from the superhero discourse online. A lot of that stresses me out so much and it will be nice not having to think about that anymore."