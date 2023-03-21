Adam Sandler says Chris Rock was ‘unbelievably’ funny in Netflix’s ‘Selective Outrage’

Adam Sandler candidly reacted to his friend Chris Rock’s Netflix comedy live show, Selective Outrage, where he addressed the infamous Oscars slap for the first time.

Sandler, who was recently honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize, was asked if Rock went too far with the Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith jokes.

"Never thought that in my life," Sandler, 56, told PEOPLE. He spoke with the outlet while on the red carpet before accepting the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.

"I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful," continued the 50 First Dates actor. "Crushed it and was real to himself."

"And it was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on," he added. "I thought about it all weekend. 'All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!' Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my ass off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing."

Sandler, alongside Jennifer Aniston, will next star in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2, which is scheduled to release on March 24.