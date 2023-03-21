Prince Harry was told to pick exit 'option 3' by Palace veterans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to work out their difference with the royal family before exiting Britain.
During a final meeting in Sandringham, the Duke of Sussex told the Queen he would like a middle ground with his duties as a senior royal family member.
Harry begins: "I’d consulted with several Palace veterans, people who knew the inner workings of the monarchy and its history and they all said Option 3 was best for all parties. Meg and I living elsewhere part of the year, continuing our work, retaining security, returning to Britain for charities, ceremonies, events."
He continues: "Sensible solution, these Palace veterans said. And eminently doable. But the family, of course, pushed me to take Option 1. Barring that, they would only accept Option 5."
