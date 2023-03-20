Bad Bunny hits out at Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend in new song Coco Chanel?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has seemingly called out Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker in Eladio Carrión’s new song "Coco Chanel".



Bad Bunny, who collaborated with fellow American rapper Carrión on the eighth track of his newly released album 3MEN2 KBRN, sings, “Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix / Ella lo sabe”, which translates to, “But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it”.

Phoenix appears to directly refer to the supermodel's ex-boyfriend, professional NBA Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker. The two reportedly split in October 2022 after dating for two years.

Elsewhere in the song, Bad Bunny raps, “Las de escorpio son peligro”, which translates to, “Scorpio women are dangerous”.

Following an Instagram post by Reggaetontvcom, about Bad Bunny’s apparent diss, Booker evidently clapped back in the comments, writing: “He worried about another MAN again.”



In early March, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed getting cozy, seemingly confirming dating rumours that were sparked after the two went on a so-called double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February.