PTI doesn’t want anarchy but elections in country: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses his workers and supporters via video link on March 20, in this still taken from a video. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

In the backdrop of recent violent clashes between security forces and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) supporters in Lahore’s Zaman Park and outside the Federal Judicial Complex, the party’s Chairman Imran Khan said that they did not want anarchy but elections in the country.

Clashes broke out between the PTI’s supporters and the police personnel when they reached Khan’s Zaman Park residence to arrest him in the Toshakhana case. Similar scenes were again witnessed on March 18, when the former prime minister arrived at Islamabad's Judicial Complex to appear before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the Toshakhana gifts case.

Addressing his party workers and supporters via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Khan urged his supporters not to take up arms.

Referring to alleged difficulties in running election campaigns in Punjab, he accused the government of creating hurdles in connection with the environment for the general elections despite the date drawing near.



The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had already announced the schedule for polls in the province — which are to be held on April 30.

He maintained that the authorities are reluctant to allow them to hold jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan.

A day earlier, the deposed prime minister — who was ousted from power in April last year — yet again announced a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday (March 22) after March 18’s "high drama" as chaos erupted at his Lahore home and at the judicial complex in Islamabad where he appeared before a trial court in the Toshakhana case.

According to the PTI leadership, they are waiting to get the go-ahead for holding the public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan but came to know that the court will decide about it tomorrow (Tuesday) — just 24 hours before the power show of the former ruling party.

Talking about the police action at his Zaman Park, Khan said that the Punjab police broke down the gate and walls of his house.

Attempts are being made to create “division” in the country, he added.

Recalling the police action at the Federal Judicial Complex, Khan said his lawyers were baton-charged inside the compound. “A person who reached Islamabad for the rule of law and this happens… “Namaloom Afraad” [unknown people] were present inside the judicial complex.”

The PTI chairman went on to say that he was mentally prepared for the arrest. “Democracy and the Constitution are being killed. Nobody cares about the Constitution,” he added.

He also claimed that over 100 FIRs, including terrorism cases, had been filed against him.

Khan dubs Maryam ‘queen of liar’

Turning his guns towards Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan said the ‘queen of liars’ thinks as if Pakistan is her fiefdom.

“She says that her father [Nawaz Sharif] is Nelson Mandela. Forgive him," the ousted premier added.

“Law of the jungle” prevails in the country, Khan said, adding that the ‘queen of liars’ is above the law and dictating the authorities.

Evidences to be sent to EU, global human rights watchdog

Strongly reacting to the judicial complex incident, Khan said that a plan was in place to assassinate him at the complex. He said that they are collecting evidence and announced that the proof would be sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council and the European Union.

Moreover, the PTI leader also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement — a 13-party ruling alliance —to bring the army and the PTI face to face to postpone the elections.

“This is my country and my army. I will live and die here. I will not flee abroad,” Khan categorically clarified.