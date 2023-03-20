JIT to probe 'terror incidents' that took place in last 5-7 days: Punjab CM

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while speaking in a press conference in Lahore on March 20, 2023. — Screengrab/HumNewsLive

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Monday that a joint investigation team (JIT) will be established to investigate the incidents that occurred in the last 5-7 days saying he has given a "free hand" to the police to establish the rule of law in the province.

While speaking in a press conference in Lahore, CM Naqvi shared that he was, earlier, asking the law enforcement agencies to hold back and show patience but will no longer do so.

"We are also forming a JIT on the incidents that happened in the last five to seven days," said Naqvi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.