Prince Harry 'placed in dangerous situation' by paparazzi, claim Duke's lawyers

Prince Harry’s legal team has claimed that paparazzi's incident has proved ‘need for police protection’ for the Duke and his family.
"They [the Sussexes] need for police protection was proven after his car was "interdicted by paparazzi" – needlessly placing him in a "dangerous situation", Sky News host Andrew Bolt has said.
He says: "Documents from this legal war have been released and one from Harry’s lawyers said his need for police protection was proved when he went to the WellChild charity event and when his car left it, he was ‘interdicted by paparazzi … needlessly placing the Duke of Sussex in a dangerous situation."
Bolt discussed the topic with TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue ahead of King Charles III's coronation.
The Sussexes, who received an invite to attend the coronation, have not confirmed whether they would travel to the UK for the ceremony or not.
Harry has reportedly expressed his disappointment as he had to give a month’s notice before any trip back to the UK due to security reasons. He was informed that the Home Office would take the call whether the requested security arrangements were necessary following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.
