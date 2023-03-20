50 Cent lauds 'John Wick: 4' director

Rapper 50 Cent on Sunday praised John Wick director Chad Stahelski days before the latest installment in the popular franchise is released worldwide.
"My man Chad Stahelski is on fire," wrote 50 Cent sharing multiple screenshots of an article praising "John Wick: Chapter 4".
"John Wick: Chapter 4" is not just amazing, it's one of best action movies ever made," read the article's headline the rapper shared on his Instagram.
The film is set to release on March 24.
