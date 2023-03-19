Nancy Meyers posts update about Netflix rejected ‘Paris Paramount’

Nancy Meyers new romantic comedy ‘Paris Paramount’ which is set to star Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender, was scrapped by Netflix following unsuccessful negotiations.



The film “Paris Paramount” is being offered to other studios, with Warner Bros. allegedly involved.

Meyers has made myriad hits for decades, making films like What Women Want, It’s Complicated, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Meyers took to her personal Instagram account on Saturday afternoon to give fans a vague update on the film.

“There’s been a lot written about my new film,” Meyers wrote in the post’s caption. “Here’s one thing I can easily clear up — and that’s the title — ‘Paris Paramount.’ It’s from a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director (dare I say creator of the romantic comedy) Ernst Lubitsch. The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. As always, Lubitsch said it best.”

The new film reportedly tells the story of a love affair between two film actors. Meyers received a nomination for an Academy Award for best screenwriting for Private Benjamin (1980) with Charles Shyer and Harvey Miller.