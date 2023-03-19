 
Sunday March 19, 2023
Entertainment

K-pop veterans Apink release new album’s tracklist

Their comeback was announced on February 22nd by their agency

By Web Desk
March 19, 2023
Iconic K-pop group Apink has released the track list for their upcoming mini album called Self. The album will have a total of five songs.

The tracks included will be DND, which is also the lead track, Wichita, Me, Myself & I, Candy and Only I Have To Know. They also released their comeback schedule on March 15th.

The lead-up to the album will include several teasers, a recording spoiler film, a mood film, a highlight medley, multiple music video teasers and finally the release of the album on April 5th.

Their comeback was announced on February 22nd by their agency IST Entertainment: “Apink (Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Namjoo, Hayoung) is confirmed to release a new mini album in April, and they will start comeback promotions.”

This will be their first album in over a year since the release of their special tenth-anniversary album called Horn, which came out in February. 