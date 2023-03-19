King Charles shares unseen photo with Queen Elizabeth on Mother’s Day

King Charles shared unseen photo with Queen Elizabeth as he and Camilla paid touching tribute to their mothers on Mother’s Day.
Charles joined Camilla in sharing a heartfelt tribute to those "missing their mums" today.
Sharing unseen photos with their mothers on social media, they said, “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”
In the first picture, King Charles can be seen with his mother Queen Elizabeth as a toddler.
While Camilla shared a throwback photo of herself and her mother Rosalind Shand, who passed away in July 1994.
Fans were quick to drop sweet comments shortly after the royals shared the post on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously.
