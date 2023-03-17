Kate Middleton wins hearts with viral video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has won the hearts of the royal fans with her sweet gesture to Prince William as the couple visited Caribbean in 2022, and the video of it has gone viral on social media recently after it was uploaded on TikTok.
A royal fan shared the video of the Prince and Princess from their royal engagement on TikTok and it has garnered over one million views within a short time.
In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen apparently asking Prince William if he was "OK" before they shared a sweet smile.
They were attending the commissioning parade for military personnel graduating from the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme in Jamaica in March last year.
Earlier, Kate and William’s video wherein the couple flaunted their dance moves during their tour had gone viral on social media.
Ben Affleck shared the reason why he avoids social platforms
Dwayne Johnson captioned the video, 'Very cool full circle moment here with my long time buddy Brendan Fraser'
It was then decided that Group B would be performing Blackpink’s track 'Stay'
Prince Joachim will take up the position of Defence Industry Attache at the Danish Embassy in Washington
He explained that he went to America for the choir recording
The actress spoke about the popularity of her character’s name and the show