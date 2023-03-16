Jeremy Renner believes to bring change to the world, ‘Hollywood is not a priority anymore'

Jeremy Renner continues to recover from the horrific snow plow accident.

The Marvel star, who has now recovered from a near-fatal accident, no longer sees acting as a ‘priority’ in his life, it has been reported.

An insider, who has recently spent time with Renner, 52, exclusively told DailyMail that 'although the Avengers star does still love acting, Hollywood is just not a priority to him anymore'.

Renner, who has appeared in several blockbuster hits, has revealed to a close source that his focuses have shifted away from his on-screen career following the New Year's Day accident at his Lake Tahoe home, where he was crushed under a 14,000-pound snow plow, breaking more than 30 bones.

“Jeremy believes that he survived the accident so that he can use his platform to really create change in the world,” the insider shared.

“He is very proud of the work that he has done, but this entire situation has really shown him that there is so much more that he could be doing to help others,” the insider says.

Renner has continued to update his social media followers on his recovery and progress.