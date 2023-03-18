Brooke Shields suffered sexual assault by Hollywood producer

Brooke Shields revealed she was sexually assaulted some 30 years ago by a Hollywood producer.

The upcoming Hulu two-part documentary Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby tells the story of The Blue Lagoon actor who suffered the assault.

"No one is going to believe me," she thought at the time. "People weren't believing those stories back then. I thought I would never work again."

"Doing the documentary, you see it all together, and it's a miracle that I survived," says the 57-year-old actress told PEOPLE.

"It's taken me a long time to process it," added the actor about the assault which meted out in her 20s.

"I'm more angry now than I was able to be then. If you're afraid, you're rightfully so. They are scary situations. They don't have to be violent to be scary."

The actor recounted the Hollywood executive invited her to call for a cab from his hotel room after the dinner.

There, he assaulted her. "I didn't fight," as she recalled in the documentary. "I just froze."

Meanwhile, the actor is sharing her experience "with the hopes of helping people not feel alone.

Everybody processes their own trauma on a different timeline. I want to be an advocate for women to be able to speak their truth."