Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in trouble after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ staff

Cameron Diaz’s comeback movie Back in Action landed into trouble, which was reportedly disrupted by her co-star Jamie Foxx.



A source spilled to The Sun, “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all.”

The source told outlet that the problems began on movie’s set as Jamie reportedly “sacked” four members of staff, including his driver, an executive producer, an assistant director and a unit director.

“He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation,” revealed the source.

The source claimed, “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

For the uninitiated, Jamie and Cameron are currently filming this new project since December 2022. It’s the third movie the pair are working on after their two movies Annie and Any Given Sunday.