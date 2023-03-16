Jacob Elordi grants temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker

Jacob Elordi has recently been granted a “temporary” restraining order against a male stalker



According to TMZ, the Euphoria actor filed a restraining order against Robert Dennis Furo on a Los Angeles Superior Court during this week.

The documents received by the outlet mentioned that the actor has harassed him in last few weeks, which caused him “emotional distress”.

Kissing Booth star said in the document, “In February, Furo left items including a note, a rose bouquet, candies and pastries over multiple visits to his home in Hollywood, California.”

However, the actor pointed out that he had never met Furo, who left a bag of pastries, at his residence.

“On February 5, 2023, the man entered through two side gates and was in my backyard. He was yelling my name and telling me ‘to come out here, you creep’. He yelled that he knew I was in the house. He yelled that he loved me, and that he was happy to have seen my ‘stupid, ugly face’,” explained the 24-year-old.

The actor mentioned that he told Furo to leave the premises and reported his license plate number to authorities.

Few weeks later, Elordi found candy, flowers and a note in his backyard, and security footage showed that Furo had been on the premises three times.

The actor believed that Furo had been “monitoring his home and whereabouts”.

Elordi also told the court that Furo has a “criminal history as he was accused in 2007” to break into the home of Nicolas Cage.

For the unversed, Furo was sentenced to six months of rehabilitation in 2008.