Ariana Madix breaks silence on Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss apology

Ariana Madix spoke out on the former boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Vandaerpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss' apologies after discovering their secret affair.
The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share her inner thoughts, writing, "hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks."
She continued, "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."
"however," she added, "i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so******* lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."
"What doesn't kill me better run. love, Ariana," she concluded.
Earlier, Madix found inappropriate texts between her nine-years long beau and Leviss on March 1, on Sandoval's phone when he was performing with his band in Los Angeles.
