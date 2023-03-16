Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega gets criticised by 'Daredevil' producer because of THIS

Netflix Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has been criticized by Hollywood producer and filmmaker Steven DeKnight.

DeKnight, 58, took to Twitter to condemn Ortega's behavior, which she showcased during her appearance on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert.

In that podcast Ortega admitted that she changed the lines in the script and became almost "unprofessional" on the set of Wednesday.

DeKnight, who has served as director on hit shows like Daredevil and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, explained that while he loves "talking with actors about their lines/stories," sometimes stars "don't have the full pictures (in TV) of where the story is going and why some lines are needed for the whole to make sense."

He also blamed Ortega's age for her actions, but said that she "should" be aware of how things work.

The actress who also played Ellie in hit psychological drama You shared that she put her "foot down" on set of Wednesday, to the point of being "unprofessional" for the sake of her Addams family character, of whom she was "very protective."

She also said that her character being in a "love triangle" had "made no sense," and she repeatedly told writers, "No," to plot points - even at times "changing lines" herself in the script.

However, Wednesday was a massive success for Netflix, despite Ortega's behavior, as it ranked highest on the charts.

The series also became the second highest English-language show of all times, having viewd for 1.02 billion hours in three weeks, since its debut on November 16, 2022.