Prince Harry’s huge ‘shopping sprees, and glamorous vacations’ impossible before Megxit

File Footage

Insiders have just weighed in on the ‘stark’ lifestyle change Prince Harry faced once he was made to forgo his financial support from King Charles.



These insights have been brought to light by an inside source close to Star magazine.

The insider started the conversation off by explaining the potential ‘stress’ of having to pay bills, for the first time ever.

“There’s the staffing and security bills. When Harry was a royal, he’d go on huge shopping sprees, and glamorous vacations, and buy everyone drinks and dinner at expensive London restaurants.”

“Charles funded everything, so Harry didn’t have to think about money.”

But “they never imagined they would be totally cut off.”

The same source also pointed out how, at one point the couple was forced to ‘resort’ to IKEA furniture, because it was all they could afford.

Even Meghan Markle was reportedly shocked by King Charles’ lack of person funds and allegedly made it a point to voice her concerns surrounding his ‘dwindling funds’ before King Charles started supporting them.