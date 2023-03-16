Priscilla Presley, Michael Lockwood may gang up against Riley Keough in legal battle: Report

Presley insiders fear that the ex-wife of Elvis Presley and mother his only child Lisa Marie Presley favours daughter’s ex over her granddaughter Riley Keough.

In a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed her as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.

The next hearing is set for April 13th, 2023, in Los Angeles, and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood, father to her 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper, is now seeking to represent the girls in the legal contest.

While Lisa Marie did not want anything to do with her ex, sources told Page Six that Priscilla and Lockwood have been close for a number of years — leading to fears they could gang up against the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33.

Lockwood, 61, asked a judge last week to appoint him “guardian ad litem” over the twins in the legal battle. “This is nothing new, Michael and Priscilla have always been close,” one Hollywood source told The Post.

Priscilla’s petition was filed days after Lisa Marie’s funeral. Per insiders, Riley did not expect the move. Moreover, Lockwood was not even invited to attend Lisa Marie’s funeral in Graceland in January, but Priscilla got him in.

Moreover, according to the New York Post, one friend of Lisa Marie revealed previously that Priscilla and her daughter were “estranged.”

The friend added that Lisa Marie and Priscilla did not even want to sit next to each other during the Golden Globes that were held earlier in January, 2023.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source shared that Riley feels Priscilla’s challenge to the late Lisa Marie will go against “her mom’s wishes.”

Furthermore, a source told Page Six, that although the two were once close, “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.” Now, the two are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. A family insider shared that “they do not see eye to eye.”