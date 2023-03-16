Oscars producer and Jimmy Kimmel wife explains Andrew Garfield’s ‘viral’ reaction at ceremony

File footage

Andrew Garfield went viral for his reaction to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s joke. The Tick, Tick… Boom! actor also received love on social media after he was met with audience’s delayed applause.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony producer and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney has now explained Garfield’s viral reaction and revealed that he, among other stars, was aware of the moment before the ceremony aired.

During the star-studded event on Sunday (12 March), the host there would be no repeat of last year’s slap as he had assembled a crack team to prevent such “violence”.

“You’re gonna have to do battle with Michelle Yeoh before you get to me,” he said, while also listing Michael B Jordan, Steve Spielberg and Pedro Pascal.

When Kimmel said, “You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man!”, the camera panned to Garfield, who awkwardly smiled in his seat.

The audience too appeared confused, and applauded after a delay as they assumed Tom Holland would be on the screen as opposed to Garfield.

McNearney has now revealed all the actors who were namechecked, had been briefed ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking to Variety, McNearney said, “I went up to Michelle, Michael, Pedro, Andrew, Steven Spielberg, and we told them minutes before the show started, ‘you’re going to be on camera. Jimmy’s going to refer to you as part of his security team. If you could just show some kind of physical support or give him a fist bump.”

“All the stars were game and very supportive, but that Garfield, when asked if he’d do a Spider-Man web-sling, made his own choice.”

McNearney described Garfield’s decision as “even better”.



