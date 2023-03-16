Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna turns up ‘big sister energy’: ‘Taking care of the house’

Chrissy Teigen has just turned to social media to gush over the big sister energy her eldest daughter Luna is showing for her younger sibling.
The cookbook author and model is a mother to three kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and one angel baby named Jack, who was born stillborn.
Her tribute post for her eldest included a series of pictures and even a candid caption that reads, “told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did”.
The collection of pictures show Luna with baby sister Esti at home, as well as, with her brother Miles on a rainy day.
The last few pictures also included a behind-the-scenes look into her baking skills, in the kitchen, and even a cupcake flex.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Brahmastra' with husband Ranbir Kapoor
Justin Bieber, wife Hailey Bieber have no intention of letting the Selena Gomez drama affect their relationship, insider
Whoopi Goldberg apologies for the Romani slur she’s used in an episode on ‘The View’
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second baby this year after two-year-old son
Vanessa Bryant dedicates an emotional ceremony to the legacy and work of her late husband Kobe Bryant
Alia Bhatt last featured in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali