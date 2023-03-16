'Prince Philip's response to Harry's Oprah interview wouldn't be printable'

Prince Philip's response to Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview would be "unprintable", said a journalist at a discussion on Harry's allegations against the British media.

Meghan and Harry have been criticizing the media and accusing it of colluding with the royal family since their departure from the UK.

Speaking at the Society of Editors’ Media Freedom Conference in London Camilla Tominey said Prince Harry did not respond to a request for participation.

According to express.co.uk, the panel moderator read out several quotes from Harry's book 'Spare' before the panel began their discussion.

The publication reported that some of the quotes included that the press had "gone to bed with the devil" and the claims of "the leaking and planting of stories".

Tominey said a question she wanted to ask Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was what he thought of Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, adding: "I’m not sure that would be printable."

Philip died days after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview.

At the conference, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers defended the media’s coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying when Meghan first came onto the scene it was "overwhelmingly positive".