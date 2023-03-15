Prince Harry ‘still longs’ for association with Royal family: ‘Those links are important’

Prince Harry still “longs” for association with the Royal family despite criticisng them in his memoir Spare and his docuseries with Meghan Markle titled Harry & Meghan.

The hosts of Pod Save the King, Zoe Forsey and Russell Myers discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent announcement about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s royal titles.

“This is a sign that Harry and Meghan want their children to still have those royal ties, which suggests that — however much they've criticised, what they've been through and their treatment — those links are still important to them,” Zoe said.

To this, Russel added, “I think Harry still longs for that association [with the Royal Family],” before suggesting that the Duke is “torn between his upbringing” and his royal roots.

In his memoir, the father-of-two wrote about “coming from a broken home which will no doubt have hurt the King and the rest of the Royal Family,” Russel added.

“I think Harry said that, by his father's own admission, he had failed him at certain points and perhaps he would have done things differently along the way,” he continued.

“But Harry longs for this association and he's hoping that it can be different for his children. But by the same token, how can he think that when he believes the Royal Family is not changing its ways.”