Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to turn Coronation into a ‘third-grade soap opera’

File Footage

Experts have just warned King Charles about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts to transform the Coronation into a “third-grade soap opera.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean.

His claims were made during a chat with Fox Business, where Ms Sean admitted, “They've got to be brave, haven't they? Having done what they've done.”



“It would take a back of steel to turn up and do this but we've seen that they've got a lot of chutzpah.”

“You know, they don't really care. The bottom line for them, in my opinion, is they would like to attend because it's monetary.”

“They would film this. They would turn it into some kind of monetary event.”

“King Charles as a father would certainly like his youngest son there but let me tell you there has been no personal conversation between Charles for months, there's been no contact with Prince William for longer than a few months now.”

“This would make this Coronation all about the ex-royals and I think over here the consensus is this: The British public want it to be a celebratory day, an historical day, and they don't want it turned into a third-rate soap opera.”