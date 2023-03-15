Tom Cruise attendance may minus 'Scientology' joke

Tom Cruise's attendance at the Oscars would hampered Scientology joke from the Jimmy Kimmel's monologue.

Speaking to Variety, the late-night host wife and executive producer Molly McNearney confirmed the joke would not be made in the Mission Impossible star presence.



“We had about a three-minute chunk of the monologue dedicated to Tom Cruise, honouring him and his role in reviving the movie industry."

She continued, "We were so disappointed when we learn a few days before the Oscars that he wouldn’t be there. Jimmy loves him and really wanted to celebrate him.”

The 55-year-old quipped during his monologue about Cruise and Scientology, “Everyone loved Top Gun – everybody. I mean, Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene. L Ron hubba-hubba – you know what I’m saying?”

The superstar is a Church of Scientology member, founded by L Ron Hubbard in 1953.

Meanwhile, it was revealed the 60-year-old Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II shooting in the UK led him to miss the Oscars, as per Entertainment Tonight.