Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to latch onto royal family?

A reputation and crisis management expert has shared his thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to stick to their royal tittles, claiming that The Sussexes need to remain royals more than the royal family need them.



Edward Coram-James believes it would be beneficial to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to continue to latch onto the Firm.

"From a PR perspective, I’m very much inclined to believe that they need to be royals much more than the royals need them," he said talking to express.co.uk.



He continued: "The royals will remain relevant regardless. In spite of the scandal that has ensued as a result of the Oprah interview, the docuseries and the book, the royal press machine will know all too well that storylines become old, people move on, and the trick to remaining relevant is to create new narratives and give new hooks."

"The Royal Family is in no short supply in this regard. Every week sees them embark on some new adventure, or support one of their causes, and thus creating positive headlines," according to Coram-James.